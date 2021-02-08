Santa Barbara Girl Scouts come up with creative ways to sell cookies amid pandemic

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — It's that time of year to buy Girl Scout cookies, but just like everything else during the pandemic, sales are going to be a little different this time.

Last year, the coronavirus outbreak struck right in the middle of cookie season, but this year, the Girl Scouts are back, finding safe and innovative ways to carry on the tradition.

Girl Scouts throughout Santa Barbara County are putting together social media videos and e-commerce websites to sell Thin Mints, Samoas and other favorites, instead of the usual in-person sales.

You can place an order online, with cookies set to arrive at your doorstep within a few days.

