Avengers show up at American Riviera Bank for Halloween

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was something to marvel at. The Avengers showed up at the American Riviera Bank in Santa Barbara as part of a pre-Halloween dress up day.

The staff took part wearing costumes of the most popular characters.

Customers came in especially to see the decorations, the employee costumers and to get pictures as they do annually.

American Riviera Bank CEO JOanne Funari said, "I think this is great. They love it. Everyone is looking at us and just really joking around and lots of laughter."

Bank President Jeff DeVine said the planning began two months ago. It's uplifting for the staff and the customers, "and especially this year it's been such a serious year for everybody we can't think of a better thing to do than have fun on halloween."

In the past the bank has had other themes including Toy Story and Grease.