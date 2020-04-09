Protective face mask use increasing, not a requirement yet

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The use of protective face masks during the COVID-19 health emergency is increasing. As of Thursday, Santa Barbara Public Health officials have not made wearing masks a requirement for those who go outside. But, much of the public and public safety departments are shifting in that direction.

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said wearing protective face masks is, "Strongly encouraged by County Public Health and the Mayor. Our city council follows guidance put out by our county public health officials."

Thursday the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office fitted and tested deputies' and staffs' masks. Sgt. Chris Gotschall said the SBSO is encouraging their staff to wear masks when on calls as well as in the office when six feet social distancing is not possible.

Gelson's staff on upper State Street said on Friday their grocery store will start requiring everyone, employees and shoppers, to wear a mask in order to enter the store.