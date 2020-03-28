Parks & Recreation considering adding extra fence around skate park

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Most people are social distancing while they go out. They are staying within the same groups who they’re in self-isolation with and keeping their six feet from others. However others are not.

Last week the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department took down the volleyball nets on Santa Barbara beaches because there were too many people using them. Now the direction, Jill Zachary, said her department is considering using a fence to close off the skatepark, because their signs aren't working.

Skateboarder Randy Yum said he would be sad if the city fences off the skatepark. He uses it to blow off steam during self-isolations. “As far as mental health, it’s very very beneficial for me.”

He added he would not jump a fence if the city decides to go that route. But he does think skateboarding is a better sport for social distancing than football, basketball or soccer.

On Saturday people watched upwards to 20 skateboarders and bicyclists doing tricks inside a park with four closed signs posted. Some watched like they normally do for quick entertainment, while others were annoyed the skaters and bikers weren't doing a better job of being six feet or more away.

Marika Withers was surprised when she walked past seeing the skaters and bikers continuing despite the closed signs. “Obviously signs aren’t obvious enough," Withers said. "I think taking down the nets is a good idea. I think taking this out is and putting up a fence or doing whatever you need to do is a smart idea.”

If you see people in large groups at the park interacting Zachary said you can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 805-897-1941 and they will send a ranger if it’s a big enough violation. Once they respond they will handle it accordingly. In the meantime Zachary hopes every stays socially distant and safe until this threat is over.