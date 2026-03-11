Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

County fire crews responded to garage fire at home on Meadowlark Road south of Santa Ynez

KEYT
By
today at 5:22 pm
Published 5:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Meadowlark Road southeast of Santa Ynez Wednesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department confirmed that crews were dispatched to the fire at the residential home on Meadowlark Road at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday and the flames were limited to a garage without any spread to the home or attic.

No injuries were reported during the response and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire crews were already battling a blaze at a home on Fleming Lane in Orcutt. That response was initiated minutes earlier at 4:32 p.m. of the same afternoon.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

