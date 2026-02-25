Construction on Guadalupe’s Royal Theater Restoration Project Delayed

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) - The restoration project of Guadalupe’s Royal Theatre is running into minor delays.

They were mostly anticipated.

The project manager says discrepancies in the royal theater's financial records has forced them to adjust the schedule, but only by a day or two.

“There's a little bit of that going on where we expect to add days to the project,” says project manager Tom Brandeberry. “But at this point we haven't had anything really that extensive.”

City leaders at last night’s council meeting acknowledged the theater has a lot of history to account for.

“This is something that started back with my predecessor back in October. Or maybe before then,” says David Trujillo, Guadalupe’s Interim City Administrator. “And we've been kind of going back and forth.”

Interim city administrator David Trujillo also says any construction delays involve normal structural issues such as water rot or code updates.

“We're trying to be as black and white as we can with what cost may occur, what cost may not occur,” says Trujillo. “Just to give you guys a fair, solid picture to kind of go off of.”

Project manager Tom Brandeberry says the discrepancies are relatively small, resulting from staffing changes and miscommunications over several years.

“The finance director who isn't there anymore,” says Brandeberry. “I went to her multiple times, suggesting in a nice way, we need to reconcile our books. I want to make sure what I'm saying is what you're saying. Her answer would always be, yeah we'll get to that. Never did.”

City leaders believe more time is necessary for everyone to get on the same page.

So, they passed a resolution to establish an oversight committee to facilitate clear communication between city staff and the public.

“We are by no means saying don't establish an oversight committee,” said Trujillo at last night’s council meeting. “We let you guys make the policy and we just enforce it.”

A full progress report and launch of the project’s capital campaign is scheduled for an upcoming council meeting in march.

