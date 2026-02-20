Vandenberg Debuts ‘Mission Update’ Series At DeWees Center In Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - A new speaker series coming from Vandenberg Space Force Base called ‘Mission Update’ is launching its debut session in Lompoc this evening.

Space Launch Delta 30 is under the new command of Col. James T. Horne III after Col. Mark Shoemaker passed the flag to him last year, so the branding of this free speaker series is new.

Residents of the Central Coast as near to the base as Lompoc, as well as communities as far away as Ventura, have been raising concerns as Vandenberg ramps up the amount and frequency of their rocket launches.

Concerns brought to attention range from noise and vibration impact upon homes in the path of sonic booms, to environmental considerations both on land and at sea.

Space Launch Delta 30 has begun working with universities to conduct research on all mentioned impacts of rocket launches, as well as mitigation strategies.

The new series ‘Mission Update’ features Col. Horne and lead researcher for the ECOBOOM study at Brigham Young University’s Physics Department, Kent Gee.

The series will provide insights into the base’s ongoing efforts at impact mitigation, in addition to the critical role the base plays in national security.

The free series is starting this evening from 4 to 6 pm at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc.

Upcoming sessions are planned in cities across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and details will be provided for those events when they become available.

