Guadalupe Anticipates Their First Skate Park At Las Mujeres

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) - The sounds of skateboard wheels in Guadalupe will soon be concentrated at Las Mujeres Park.

Officials at the city’s Recreation and Parks department say local skaters are eagerly anticipating the completion of construction.

Skating is one of the most affordable means of transportation in the world and an entire subculture exists around skating as a sport.

In recent decades, variations on the technology, such as the “razor” scooter, have expanded skating’s popularity even further.

For kids and enthusiasts in Guadalupe, having to drive to Santa Maria or Nipomo to the closest skate parks has been inconvenient.

A total of 150 days of construction are anticipated for completion, which sets the park’s expected opening in June.

The park will have additional amenities, including a dog park, bocce ball court, a basketball half-court, picnic tables, game tables, and a playground themed after the Guadalaupe Dunes.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.