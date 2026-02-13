Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Guadalupe Anticipates Their First Skate Park At Las Mujeres

Guadalupe Anticipates Their First Skate Park At Las Mujeres
Guadalupe Recreation and Parks
Guadalupe Anticipates Their First Skate Park At Las Mujeres
By
today at 12:07 pm
Published 12:41 pm

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) - The sounds of skateboard wheels in Guadalupe will soon be concentrated at Las Mujeres Park.

Officials at the city’s Recreation and Parks department say local skaters are eagerly anticipating the completion of construction.

Skating is one of the most affordable means of transportation in the world and an entire subculture exists around skating as a sport.

In recent decades, variations on the technology, such as the “razor” scooter, have expanded skating’s popularity even further.

For kids and enthusiasts in Guadalupe, having to drive to Santa Maria or Nipomo to the closest skate parks has been inconvenient.

A total of 150 days of construction are anticipated for completion, which sets the park’s expected opening in June.

The park will have additional amenities, including a dog park, bocce ball court, a basketball half-court, picnic tables, game tables, and a playground themed after the Guadalaupe Dunes.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.