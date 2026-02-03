Santa Barbara County Donates Ambulance To Hancock’s Public Safety Training Center

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Allan Hancock College’s Fire and E.M.S. Training Programs have a new ambulance to use for hands-on training.

A brief but official presentation ceremony was held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc Tuesday morning.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were joined by county EMS representatives, as well as Allan Hancock College administrators.

This ambulance was purchased in 2008 and served the Lompoc Valley on the front lines before entering reserve status.

The donation adds to a collection of vehicles donated by county fire and emergency services, and this ambulance is now the newest model the college’s training center has access to.

Officials say that, as Hancock’s Fire and EMS Training programs continue to expand, it’s vital for cadets to have hands-on training with up-to-date equipment.

