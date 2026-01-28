Santa Maria’s Strive House Creates Reentry Pathways For The Formerly-Incarcerated

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A transitional shared living home is now open in Santa Maria, facilitating reentry pathways for formerly-incarcerated persons.

The Strive House is now serving individuals by providing no-cost housing for 90 days to those on course for rehabilitation, education, and employment.

After earning a degree from Chico State while serving 25 years in prison, Gabriel Ochoa harnessed his vision for change and started the non-profit F.I.S.T. & STAR Generations with his wife.

Using a peer-mentorship model they call “Reach One, Teach One,” the non-profit offers wrap-around services primed for job placement, family reunification, and educational advancement.

It started at the grassroots level, then funding raised through yard sales, community recycling and other fundraising events led to grants from Mechanics Bank, The Fund for Santa Barbara, and the Mickey Flacks Award.

These grants enabled the organization to purchase computer equipment vital for their residents in pursuit of their own independence.

The funding also allows the non-profit to pay rent at the Strive House for the first 90 days of their residents’ journeys.

For more information on F.I.ST. & STAR Generations including ways to donate, you can visit their website by clicking this link.

