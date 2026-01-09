Santa Maria’s Community Police Academy Accepting Applications For Spring

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Applications are being accepted for the spring course of Santa Maria’s Community Police Academy.

Every Thursday evening at 6:30 for eight weeks starting February 19th, active duty officers engage with community members, giving them an inside perspective on the lives of their local police.

A wide range of subjects are covered, including law enforcement philosophy, various methods, and procedures, as well as how the department is structured.

Situational variations provide separate contexts for criminal law, traffic, patrol routines, investigation protocols in addition to the nuances of narcotic and gang enforcement.

The course is free to anyone interested and you can sign up for the class by scanning the QR code you see on their flyers.

Community members who have taken the course say that even if there was a sign-up fee, it would be worth paying for.

Graduates of the class say they gained a greater understanding the jobs of the police officers in their communities and better relationships with the men and women in uniform.

