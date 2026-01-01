Skip to Content
Buellton Announces New Community Arts Efforts For The New Year

Jarrod Zinn
By
today at 11:38 am
Published 11:51 am

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) - With the arrival of 2026, Buellton isn’t hesitating with their sense of forward motion into the year ahead.

The city’s Arts Council is announcing two new community initiatives to bring their residents' creative sides out.

Submissions for next year's street banners are open until April, with the theme declared as "Into The Forest".

At the end of January, auditions for their first community-wide stage musical will be held.

Adults and children are welcome to audition for the Broadway musical "Annie!" on January 24th and 25th.

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

