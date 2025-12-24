The Day Before Christmas Brings Unusual Rain To The Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - ’Twas the day before Christmas and along the Central Coast, fewer people than normal may have been stirring, ‘cause the weather’s usually warm as toast!

Santa held hours at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo for the last time in 2025, and a lull in the weather brought families out just a few hours before the rain again went live.

Some folks at Pismo Beach said this weather makes more sense for a holiday celebrated in December, unlike so many years hence.

Emergency services in SLO and Santa Barbara counties know the weather’s unusual, and they are ready to spring at whatever this stormy Christmas Eve night may decide to bring.

