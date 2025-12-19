Santa Maria woman wins News Channel 3-12 Holiday Giveaway to claim $3,400 in prizes

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Susan Garcia of Santa Maria is the lucky winner of this year's News Channel 3-12 Holiday Giveaway.

"It's like winning the lotto especially when you don't win anything," said Garcia after picking up her winnings at the News Channel 3-12 Santa Maria station on Friday. "It was a surprise. I am so excited and I am appreciative that I was the winner and I was chosen."

The annual contest has been held for the past several years by the station.

This year, 16 local businesses contributed to the grand prize package of gift cards or certificates that totaled an impressive $3,400.

"It was such a big surprise to see the different sponsors that gave so much," said Garcia. "I just could not believe that."

Participating businesses included Rio Vista Chevrolet, V. Lopez Junior and Sons General Electrical Contractors, Auer Real Estate, Mario Juarez Attorney at Law, The Yes Store, Santa Barbara Museum of History, La Sumida Nursery, Lemos Pet and Feed Supply, California Fresh Market, Flooring 101, Diamond Jewelry and Loan, Santa Barbara Loan and Jewelry, Anthony's Jewelers, Ensemble Theatre Company, Westmont College and Jedlicka's Western Wear.