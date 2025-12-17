Toy Theft & Property Vandalism in Santa Maria Causes a Christmas Pinch

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Someone in Santa Maria is due for a lump of coal in their stocking this Christmas.

Catholic Charities of Santa Maria has been holding their annual Toys For Tots drive at the Knights of Columbus Hall on McClelland — next to the old DMV.

Late Tuesday morning, one of the Catholic Charities volunteers arrived to find damage to the building, bags of toys ripped open and taken from, bikes knocked over or missing, and more.

When the witness heard something nearby, they retreated to their car and called law enforcement.

A drone search was initiated when officers arrived, but no intruder was found at that time.

Volunteers with Catholic Charities say the Knights of Columbus Hall had been locked Friday afternoon, and the crime could have been conducted any time between then and Tuesday morning.

Catholic Charities of Santa Maria is in the process of moving from their Main Street location, so everyone was busy over the weekend.

Organizers with Catholic Charities say they are having to double their efforts to distribute what is left.

Toys For Tots is a well-known holiday drive that brings relief to struggling parents and vital smiles to their children during the holidays.

Catholic Charities’ distribution takes place on Thursday, but organizers say they’re thinking of holding another one between now and Christmas Day, to try filling in critical gaps.

They are open for material or cash donations during normal working hours at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

