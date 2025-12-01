Santa Maria woman dies after single-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Santa Maria woman died after the 2009 Audi she was driving Friday afternoon collided with the median's concrete barrier on southbound Highway 101.

The identity of the woman is pending notification of her next of kin and a Coroner's Bureau report stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Santa Maria Area (CHP).

On Nov. 28, around 12:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101, south of Stowell Road shared the CHP.

According to the CHP, the woman from Santa Maria was driving a 2009 Audi in the number two lane of southbound Highway 101 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle swerved into the median and collided with the concrete barrier.

Emergency responders transported the woman to Marian Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries noted the CHP.

It is unknown at this point in the investigation if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the fatal collision added the CHP.

"Following Friday’s tragic fatal crash, we are asking our community to help us keep our roads safer for everyone," said Commander Rodriguez with the CHP-Santa Maria Area. "When motorists share what they see, whether it’s unusual movements, erratic actions, or anything that simply feels concerning, it gives us a chance to respond and take action. Please stay alert, look out for one another, and contact CHP if something on the roadway doesn’t seem right. Together, we can help prevent future tragedies."