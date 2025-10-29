Fabian Angel Castillo of Lompoc arrested in connection with U-Haul chase

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Detectives arrested 40-year-old Fabian Angel Castillo of Lompoc in connection with a police chase earlier this month involving a U-Haul.

Patrol Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit earlier this month involving a U-Haul where the driver was successfully able to avoid arrest stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department Wednesday.

Detectives took over the investigation into the incident and identified 40-year-old Fabian Castillo of Lompoc as the driver and evidence collected during the investigation indicated that the he had discarded a firearm from the vehicle during the chase detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 40-year-old on Oct. 28 and detectives located him in an alley between B and C Streets in Lompoc shared the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, Castillo was found to have about 10.4 ounces of methamphetamine on his person at the time of his arrest as well as a scale inside of his backpack.

Castillo was arrested without further incident and booked on the following charges: