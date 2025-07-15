Skip to Content
Juan Rodriguez of Santa Maria arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography and gun-related charges

Santa Maria Police Department
By
today at 4:42 pm
Published 4:52 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Tuesday, 42-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Santa Maria was arrested in connection with a months-long investigation into the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

On July 15, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 800 block of Blanche Court following an investigation into the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

During the search, detectives found more than 35 firearms inside of the home including assault rifles, unregistered and illegally modified weapons, and high-capacity magazines detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, 42-year-old Juan Rodriguez of Santa Maria was inside of the home and was booked on multiple felony charges related to child sexual abuse material and firearms violations.

The investigation continues shared the Santa Maria Police Department and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Ochoa at 805-928-3781 ext. 2460.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

