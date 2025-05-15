Zavian Chappell sentenced to 50 years to life followed by two life sentences without parole for the murder of his wife and nephew in 2023

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Zavian Armone Chappell was sentenced to 50 years to life followed by two life sentences without the possibility of parole after his conviction for the first-degree murder of his wife, 59-year-old Cassandra Chappell, and her nephew, 29-year-old Tyree Sims McPherson in April of 2023.

This was the maximum allowable sentence under the law stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Zavian Chappell shot and killed his 59-year-old wife Cassandra Chappell and her nephew, 29-year-old Tyree Sims McPherson in their Lompoc home in the early morning hours of April 30, 2023.

Cassandra Chappell was a disabled combat veteran with a partially surgically-fused spine following her service in the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Storm and had been raising her nephew with special needs since Tyree was four-years-old shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Zavian Chappell executed his wife with a gun while she was dying on the floor of their home and shot his nephew three times before the 29-year-old escaped and got help from a neighbor detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Tyree McPherson later died from his injuries.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office noted that Cassandra and Tyree's family members were present at every court appearance over the past two years as the trial unfolded and wanted to publicly acknowledge their bravery and perseverance.

The District Attorney's Office also gave special acknowledgment to Detective Elizabeth Renner of the Lompoc Police Department, investigators with the District Attorney's Office, and Senior Deputy District Attorneys Jordan Lockey and Lindsay Bittner.