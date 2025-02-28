Woman airlifted with major injuries after crashing into a building in Solvang Friday morning

SOLVANG, Calif. – A woman was airlifted with major injuries after crashing a vehicle into a building in the 1200 block of Mission Drive Friday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the female driver was airlifted to Cottage Hospital with major injuries and the male teenager who was a passenger in the vehicle had no reported injuries at the scene and was transported via ambulance for further evaluation.

The vehicle was traveling about 35 to 40 miles per hour when it collided with the building, causing some exterior damage added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.