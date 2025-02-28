Lompoc man on post-release community supervision arrested with 180 grams of heroin

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 41-year-old Lompoc man was arrested while on post-release community supervision for possession of 180 grams of heroin Tuesday.

On Feb. 25, a Compliance Response Team conducted a compliance check at the home of a 41-year-old Lompoc man on post-release community supervision in the 300 block of L Street stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Friday.

During the check, deputies discovered 180 grams of heroin inside the home and the 41-year-old was arrested and booked at the Northern Branch Jail for felony possession of narcotics for sale and violation of post-release community supervision detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man is currently being held without bail added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Community Response Teams (CRT) were created and funded under Assembly Bill 109 -also known as the California Public Safety Realignment Act of 2011- through a committee of county law enforcement and judicial representatives called the Community Corrections Partnership detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The CRT consists of Sheriff Department Deputies and Probation Officers who manage certain offenders shifted from state supervision to county supervision explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The group's responsibilities include performing compliance checks, providing resources to offenders, and arresting wanted individuals stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.