Lompoc Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on North Seventh Street

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 29-year-old man has died after a shooting in the 800 block of North Seventh Street Sunday evening.

On Feb. 16, around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Seventh Street for a reported shooting stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department Monday.

Arriving officers discovered a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound and began medical assistance before paramedics and firefighters took over detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, the man was transported to Marian Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is currently active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.