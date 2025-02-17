Skip to Content
Fire crews successfully put out car fire at Chumash Casino self-parking structure Monday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 9:55 am
Published 10:14 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A car's engine caught fire and was successfully put out without any injuries Monday morning in a self-parking structure at the Chumash Casino.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, arriving fire crews found a smoke-filled self-parking structure at the Chumash Casino when they were called to the scene around 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters closed the structure and found a vehicle with its engine compartment on fire on the first floor detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews used hose lines to limit the spread of the flames to nearby vehicles and the fire was completely knocked down around 8:34 a.m. with no injuries explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and the parking structure was reopened for visitors just after 9 a.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

