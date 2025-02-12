Skip to Content
Unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled between February 18 and February 19

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:53 a.m. Pacific Time (Wednesday, August, 11, 2021), at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.
U.S. Space Force/Michael Peterson
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:53 a.m. Pacific Time (Wednesday, August, 11, 2021), at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been scheduled for launch between 11:01 p.m. on Feb. 18 to 5:01 a.m. on Feb. 19 from northern portions of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the launch is to "demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent".

Air Force Global Strike Command Image provided by the Institute of Heraldry. In accordance with Chapter 3 of AFI 84-105, commercial reproduction of this emblem is NOT permitted without the permission of the proponent organizational/unit commander. The image is 7x7 inches @ 300 dpi.

The test is routine and scheduled years in advance shared Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release Wednesday about the launch.

Vandenberg Space Force Base added that the launch is to verify the "effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system."

The intercontinental ballistic missile test launch details have been transmitted to the government of the Russian Federation in accordance with existing bilateral diplomatic obligations and a pre-launch notification has also been issued pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct for such launches explained Vandenberg Space Force Base.

