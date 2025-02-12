Unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled between February 18 and February 19

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been scheduled for launch between 11:01 p.m. on Feb. 18 to 5:01 a.m. on Feb. 19 from northern portions of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the launch is to "demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent".

The test is routine and scheduled years in advance shared Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release Wednesday about the launch.

Vandenberg Space Force Base added that the launch is to verify the "effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system."

The intercontinental ballistic missile test launch details have been transmitted to the government of the Russian Federation in accordance with existing bilateral diplomatic obligations and a pre-launch notification has also been issued pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct for such launches explained Vandenberg Space Force Base.