Pioneer Valley High School students walk out in protest of ICE

Pioneer Valley High School students walk out in peaceful protest of ICE.
Jarrod Zinn
By
today at 1:52 pm
Published 1:59 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Police and members of CalTrans closed the freeway on- and off-ramps at the highly trafficked intersection of Main Street and US Highway 101 in Santa Maria, around 1pm on Friday.

A call from Pioneer Valley High School to Santa Maria Police Department Dispatch gave officers the intel that students planned to walk out of their classes in a peaceful protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The closure was short-lived, as the protesting students were able to safely cross the intersection proudly holding up their flags and signs, receiving honks of support from drivers passing by.

Santa Maria CHP Sergeant Ben Smith says the closure and presence of authorities was an act of protection for the students as much as the rest of the community, assuring the students' constitutional rights were protected.

Jarrod Zinn

