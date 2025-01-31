Lompoc protesters rallying against ICE to make their voices heard

LOMPOC, Calif. - As ICE agents continue operations in Hispanic neighborhoods across the Central Coast, community members are mobilizing in protest against the agency. Rallies are planned in multiple locations, including Lompoc and Santa Barbara, as concerns grow over recent immigration enforcement actions.

ICE sightings have been reported in San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Oxnard within the past week. These sightings have fueled a wave of protests, with residents demanding change and voicing their opposition to ongoing deportation efforts.

Protests against ICE have been ongoing across the county since President Trump issued an order to remove and deport undocumented immigrants from the United States. In response, demonstrators are taking to the streets to challenge the enforcement actions and advocate for immigrant rights.

One protest is scheduled for this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. at the Milpas Roundabout in Santa Barbara.

Another demonstration will take place in Lompoc at 9:00 a.m. and will continue throughout the weekend until Sunday. Organizers emphasize that their goal is to make their voices heard and support those who fear speaking out due to the risk of ICE raids.

Protest organizer Alexia Miranda shared her motivation for participating by saying, “I thought it would be a good idea to have our voices heard. I know there are many people who are too scared to speak out due to fear of ICE raids. I want to be a voice for those in my community, especially with my Mexican background.”

Supporter Andrea Pelagio echoed the sentiment stating, “It's not about people having papers. It's not about people being here legally right now. It's about human life—people being removed from their work, their livelihood. People are just trying to live and have better opportunities.”

On Thursday, Congresswoman Julia Brownley addressed the situation, demanding greater transparency from ICE. She acknowledged the agency's role in national security but expressed concerns over recent enforcement operations.

Meanwhile, public opinion remains divided. A recent Reuters poll found that 48% of Americans approve of President Trump’s immigration policies, while 41% disapprove.

Our team will be covering the Lompoc protest later this morning.