Fire crews put out vehicle fire on Foxen Canyon Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews successfully extinguished a vehicle fire in the 5300 block of Foxen Canyon Road, northeast of the juncture of Highway 101 and Highway 154 Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a farmworker's truck caught fire and spread to a 10-foot by 10-foot area of nearby cut grass before responding crews were able to put out the flames.

No official cause has been released and no injuries were reported from the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.