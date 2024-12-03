Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Protest in Orcutt calls out toxic chemicals in Dollar Store products

The Dollar Tree Store is replacing the just-closed 99 Cents Only store in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
The Dollar Tree Store is replacing the just-closed 99 Cents Only store in Santa Barbara.
By
New
Published 11:24 am

ORCUTT, Calif. – A protest is being held in front of a dollar store in Orcutt today, calling attention to the continued sale of products that contain toxic chemicals.

From 3-4pm, picketers will gather in front of Orcutt's Dollar Tree.

Earlier this year, the FDA issued a nationwide requirement for bargain stores to more thoroughly test their products for harmful chemicals.

This came after an investigation into children's bracelets and pencil pouches revealed harmful levels of both lead and cadmium.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content