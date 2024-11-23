First Responders advise drivers to stay alert ahead of rainfall Thanksgiving week

SANTA MARIA, CLIF. -- California Highway Patrol Buellton and CalFire San Luis Obispo respond to accidents up and down the coast that are caused by winter elements.

As people were hit with rain this weekend, they are advising people who are driving for the Thanksgiving to prep their vehicles before driving out of town.

CHP said driving slower than normal when raining or on wet roads can prevent accidents, hydroplaning and spin-outs.

Cal Fire SLO, said to ensure vehicles are ready for travel. Do a walk around cars, check tires, lights and defrosters. Firecrews also said having safety kits in cars can be helpful on long road trips.