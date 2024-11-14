Santa Maria Leaders address the State of the City Thursday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 2024 State of the City event at the Santa Maria Radisson on Thursday morning.

Local leaders and community members attended the annual State of the City event with special guest speakers Mayor Alice Patino, Acting City Manager Chuen Wu, and Chamber Chief Executive Officer Michael Boyer, who hosted the breakfast event.

Mayor Patino and Wu informed guests with updated accomplishments, current developments, and future projects the city has in store.

Mayor Patino also introduced the new City Manager who will begin his role in December.

The Santa Maria Police Department also provided current crime ratings in the city.

Patino and Wu said they will continue to support all local first responders.

