Kids Pumpkin Smash in Santa Maria and learn about compost

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted their annual Pumpkin Smashing event on Sunday.

The City partners with Engel and Gray Incorporated to collect pumpkins from across the Santa Maria Valley and create safe compost.

Kids and families had the opportunity to enjoy fun activities, smash pumpkins while helping local landfills.

The event was postponed until Sunday due to rain forecasts, but Sunday's weather was the perfect day for pumpkin smashing.