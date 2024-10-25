The Santa Maria Courthouse bomber pleads not guilty on federal charges

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The man responsible for the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse bomb explosion in September, 20-year-old, Nathaniel James McGuire, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Downtown Los Angeles today.

Exactly one month ago today, McGuire was scheduled for a hearing on a weapons charge at the Santa Maria Courthouse. Prosecutors said he showed up to the courthouse and threw a backpackwith a homemade bomb into the lobby.

At least five people were injured and treated at Marian Regional Medical Center. McGuire was running to his car but was tackled by security and immediately arrested. Investigators found additional weapons in his vehicle.

McGuire was indicted for three federal charges. The first count is use of a weapon of mass destruction, the second charge is destruction of a building, and the third is possession of an explosive device.

U.S. District Attorney, Martin Estrada, said the first count carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, but the second charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least seven years in federal prison.

The case is under investigation with the F.B.I regarding the federal charges but McGuire also faces local state charges filed by the District Attorney's Office in Santa Barbara County.

McGuire is accused of setting fire in the Santa Maria Valley before his courthouse attack. His court trial will begin on December 17th of this year.