Fire crews responding to one-acre vegetation fire near San Julio Ranch along Highway 1

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a one-acre vegetation fire near the San Julio Ranch off of Highway 1, south of Lompoc and west of Las Cruces and the junction with Highway 101.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire had a slow rate of spread and forward progress was stopped at 1:36 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire emergency and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.