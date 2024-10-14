Skip to Content
Firefighters put out fire at Fire and Vice pizzeria in Buellton early Monday morning

Santa Barbara County Department
By
today at 12:06 pm
Published 12:14 pm

BUELLTON, Calif. – Firefighters put out a fire at Fire and Vice pizzeria in Buellton early Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, no injuries were reported from the scene and no damage was reported at nearby structures.

There was heavy damage to the stand-alone pizzeria for the fire that was first reported at 11:38 p.m. and knocked down at 1:16 a.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

