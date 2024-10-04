Orcutt Union School District joins National League of Innovative Schools

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Orcutt Union School District has been accepted into the League of Innovative Schools which is a national network of school districts that connects forward-thinking leaders in education.

Orcutt Union School District was selected from a national pool of applicants based on its educational leadership, innovative vision for learning, and collaborative spirit.

“Our district prides itself on being cutting-edge and seeking out the best and most innovative ways to give students the skills they will need in the future," said Dr. Holly Edds, Orcutt’s superintendent.

Hear more from Orcutt Union School District and their future plans for the school district tonight live on Your News Channel starting at 4 p.m.