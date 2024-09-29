Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation hosts 12th Annual Chalk Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation Hosted their 12th Annual Chalk Festival Saturday in Old Town Orcutt.

Over 80 chalk artists participated in colorful masterpieces covering the streets of Orcutt.

People enjoyed, live music performed by Orcutt students, public art, local vendors and food.

​Supported by our local sponsors Like Allan Hancock College, volunteers, and community members the CHalk Festival is an event anticipated by the Santa Maria Valley.

Proceeds from the event are donated to Orcutt schools.