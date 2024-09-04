Four tips to prevent a wildfire during a heatwave, one less spark one less wildfire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Central Coast Fire Officials warn people to help prevent vegetation fires during heatwave advisories this week with four major safety tips.

The National Weather Service announced the Santa Ynez Valley will hit three digit temperatures while the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo will be in the 90’s.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Captain Scott Safechuck says 95% of wildfires are caused by people and can be preventable.

There are four major ways to prevent wildfires and reduce the use of during heatwaves. Fire Officials share that one less spark reduces one less wildfire.

First, equipment such as lawnmowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, and tractors, are more prone to spark wildland fires. Preventing their use during extreme heat can prevent dangerous fires.

Second, campfires. Locals and tourists may be on camping trips on the Central Coast but conducting safe campfires and avoiding the use of campfires during heat advisories can save lives. Home campfires on personal property are illegal.

Third, vehicles. When parked under dry vegetation, hot engines commonly spark fires on the side of the roads and near structures.

It is also important to keep tires properly maintained to avoid scraping rims on or near dry grass.

Fourth, fireworks. In recent weeks, fireworks have caused fires on the Central Coast. Fireworks are illegal in California, safe and sane fireworks are only allowed in certain cities and only on the 4th of July.

Following these safety tips can help prevent wildfires and save lives.

This summer, the Lake Fire caused nearly 4,000 firefighters from across the country to camp out in the Santa Maria Valley for weeks while battling the flames in the Santa Ynez Valley.

As heatwaves increase in the coming days, fire officials warn people that common weather elements will resurface and a wildfire may occur again.

Doing our part can help prevent a dangerous vegetation fire.

Firefighters also suggest residents sign up for readysbc.org for the latest information on fire alerts and updates.

Just as a reminder, people should pack their belongings during a fire evacuation warning and should evacuate their premises during a fire evacuation order.