‘Serve Santa Maria’ returns this weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif - The 26th Serve Santa Maria volunteer event is this weekend on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

"It all ranges from Carl Nielsen, who had a vision of cleaning up the city after he did the same for New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina," said Edgar Gascon with Serve Santa Maria.

Most projects go from 8am to 12pm, including repainting school playgrounds, yard work and graffiti removal.

"Whether it's planting trees, painting over graffiti, you know, making schools a little bit brighter, and kids enjoying that. That all plays into the enjoyment of all our lives. It's good," said Gascon.

