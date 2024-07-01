Planned burn scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department has a planned training burn of around ten acres scheduled for Tuesday, Jul. 2 weather permitting.

The ten acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub are part of a series of small burns to both train on-base firefighters as well as reduce the risk of wildfire spread detailed Vandenberg Space Force Base in a press release about the prescribed burns.

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the burns will be near the intersection of Watt Road and 13th Street in the northern portions of the base.

The burn will be conducted when meteorological conditions are best to avoid smoke impacting local populations and are coordinated with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, Ventura County Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Resources Board shared Vandenberg Space Force Base.

For more information about planned burns statewide, visit here.