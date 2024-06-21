Space X targeting Sunday for next rocket launch in Falcon 9 series

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X will target this Sunday for its next rocket launch scheduled for 8:45 p.m. at its space force base in Vandenberg.

Backup opportunities will be available until 12:45 p.m. on Monday and additional opportunities will be available starting at 8:22 p.m. Monday.

This is the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission which launched SDA-0A, SARah-2 and eight Starlink missions.

The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship following separation in the Pacific Ocean and a live webcast of the mission can be found on the organization's X page five minutes prior to liftoff.