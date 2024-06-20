Training burns planned at North Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday and Friday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department will be conducting a series of planned burns of around 100 total acres on Jun. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. depending on weather.

The burns are taking place in the area near the intersection of Watt Road and 13th Street on the northern portions of the Space Force Base detailed Vandenberg in a press release about the prescribed burns.

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the series of small, controlled fires are for training purposes as well as to mitigate the risk of wildfire spread in the area.

The burns were coordinated amongst the base's fire department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District, and the California Air Resources Board.

A portable air monitor will be set up near the burn area to monitor the environmental impact of the fires on local air quality detailed Vandenberg Space Force Base.