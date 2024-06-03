San Luis Obispo man arrested Monday in connection with June 2 attempted murder

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Monday, a 28-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Santa Maria on Jun. 2, 2024.

On Jun. 2, 2024, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a person down in a commercial parking lot in the 1700 block of South Broadway stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release about the arrest.

Arriving officers discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times while walking through the parking lot around 3 a.m. detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 28-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he remains under treatment shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, detectives identified the 28-year-old San Luis Obispo resident, who was working as a private security guard in the area, as the primary suspect.

The 28-year-old was guarding a construction site in the area and allegedly was carrying a loaded firearm illegally while working at the job site before the shooting detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Law enforcement was never notified of the shooting and the 28-year-old left the scene before the arrival of officers shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Monday, Jun. 3, 2024, around 2 a.m., warrants were executed at the 28-year-old's residence in the 200 block of Avila Beach Drive in San Luis Obispo and he was taken into custody without incident stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

Additional evidence connected to the investigation was collected at the scene detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The 28-year-old was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and is currently being held on a $1 million bail shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, investigators believe that the 28-year-old may be connected with other firearm-related crimes and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erik Hesch at 805-928-3781 ext. 1349 or Detective Neil Patel at the same number, but ext. 1680.