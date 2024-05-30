Lompoc man arrested Wednesday on weapons violations, some connected to April shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 34-year-old Lompoc man was taken into custody Wednesday for multiple weapons violations, some of which are connected to a shooting in Lompoc in April of this year.

On May 29, around 3:15 p.m., detectives located and arrested a 34-year-old Lompoc resident who had an outstanding warrant for weapons violations in the Lompoc area stated the Lompoc Police Department.

Detectives authored a search and arrest warrant for the Lompoc man as he was connected to a shooting on Apr. 19, 2024, in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue explained the Lompoc Police Department.

During the execution of the search warrant, detectives discovered a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle, and a homemade firearm known as a zip gun as well as numerous rounds of ammunition detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the 34-year-old is in custody on his warrants and also charged with 33215 PC-Possession of a sawed-off shotgun and 33600 PC-Possession of a zip gun.