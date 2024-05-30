Fire teams responding to vegetation fire on Perkins Road south of New Cuyama Thursday

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 6.7-acre vegetation fire in the 1000 block of Perkins Road, due south of New Cuyama Thursday.

The call time of the fire was 11:49 a.m. and forward progress of the fire was stopped at 12:19 p.m. detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire is 50 percent contained and a private grader in the area assisted in the response before fire assets arrived.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Departement.

This is an ongoing fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.