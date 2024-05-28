Jesus David Galvan Cuevas arrested Friday for 2023 attempted murder of his girlfriend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Jesus David Galvan Cuevas was arrested Friday in Reedley for the 2023 attempted murder of his then-girlfriend in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive in Tanglewood.

On Jan. 27, 2023, around 3:07 a.m., deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive for an unknown emergency stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest.

Arriving first responders found an adult woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso and she was transported to a local hospital where she survived her serious injuries detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies identified the woman's boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas, as the primary suspect in the attempted murder and reached out to the public for help in locating him.

After a nearly 16-month investigation, detectives located Cuevas at a residence in Reedley, California shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, around 9 a.m., detectives arrested Cuevas on a no-bail warrant and transported him for booking at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Cuevas escaped from deputies on foot while being booked and was apprehended approximately 100 yards from the Northern Branch Jail.

Cuevas was returned to the detention facility where he currently remains without bail for multiple felonies including escape, vehicle theft, and attempted murder explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.