Dustin Daniel Morales sentenced to 118 years to life for attempted murder of police officer Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Tuesday, Dustin Daniel Morales was sentenced to 118 years to life after being convicted of the attempted murder of a police officer with a semiautomatic firearm.

Morales received his sentence in addition to the 75 years to life sentence he had already received for crimes committed in Los Angeles that are detailed below.

On Nov. 14, 2020, an officer with the Santa Maria Police Department recognized Morales as a wanted person in another case when the officer entered the River Ranch apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. stated a press release about the sentencing from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

When the officer attempted to arrest Morales, a struggle ensued during which Morales removed a semiautomatic firearm from his waistband and fled from the scene detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Morales fell during his escape and pretended to surrender before quickly turning and firing a single round from his firearm at the officer.

The shot missed and the pursuing officer decided not to return fire as the two were surrounded at the time by apartments explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Morales fled across the street to the parking lot of an O'Reilly Auto Parts where he located a van with two adult men inside relayed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

While pointing his weapon at the driver, Morales demanded the two occupants exit the vehicle and leave the keys expalined the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

After the father and son inside of the van complied, Morales drove away from the scene detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Santa Maria Police sought the public's help in locating Morales on the day of the shooting at the apartment complex.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Morales ditched the vehicle a short distance away and got a ride to Los Angeles.

While in Los Angeles, Morales was involved in a car chase with California Highway Patrol officers where he fired multiple shots at a pursuing patrol vehicle before crashing the car he was driving, breaking into a nearby residence, and barricading himself inside detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Morales eventually surrendered after a standoff stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

On Apr. 18, 2024, the 31-year-old was convicted by a Santa Maria jury on the following violations

Penal Code sections 664/187/664(e)-Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer

Penal Code section 245(d)(2)-Assault with a Semiautomatic Firearm on a Peace Officer

Penal Code section 215(a)-Carjacking

On Apr. 19, 2024, the Court found true the special allegation that Morales had two prior felony convictions that qualify as strikes under California's three-strikes Law.

On May 21, 2024, Morales received the maximum sentence available for his Santa Maria crimes, 50 years, followed by 68 years to life in prison stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.