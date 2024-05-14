Fire crews extinguish quarter-acre grass fire southwest of Ballard Tuesday afternoon

BALLARD, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a quarter-acre grass fire near a burn pile in the 1500 block of Rancho Santa Ynez Road southwest of Ballard Tuesday afternoon.

No structures were threatened, no injuries reported from the scene, and forward progress of the flames was stopped at 12:07 p.m. detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.