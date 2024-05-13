Tuesday morning Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB announced Monday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a Falcon 9 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday, May 14, starting at 9:29 a.m. and lasting until 1:29 p.m.

Additional launch opportunities were also announced for Wednesday, May 15 beginning at 9:06 a.m.

According to SpaceX, the payload for this launch is 20 Starlink satellites including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities destined for low-Earth.

A live webcast of the launch will begin five minutes before launch and can be watched here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous drone ship waiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A graphic depiction of those stages is shown below.

This will be the 18th flight for this particular first-stage booster which previously launched: Sentinal-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and 12 Starlink missions.