Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SpaceX to launch Maxar 1 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday

Published 3:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX announced it will launch its Maxar 1 mission to orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base this week.

The first launch window of 14 minutes opens at 11:36 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, with a back up opportunity on Friday at the same time.

SpaceX said about eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on a landing zone at Vandenberg, so "there is the possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, but what residents experience will depend on weather and other conditions."

SpaceX also said its live webcast will begin approximately 15 minutes before Falcon 9’s liftoff at spacex.com/launches.

