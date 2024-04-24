Skip to Content
Semi tractor and trailer crash hospitalizes three people in Santa Maria on Tuesday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Crews responded to a crash between multiple vehicles including a large commercial semi tractor and trailer that hospitalized three people on Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD said two of the hospitalized occupants suffered major injuries, and one has since been released.

Officers said around 7:03 p.m. a compact car pulled in front of the two large vehicles on E. Stowell Rd. and Nicholson Ave., causing the crash that brought three occupants to Marian Hospital.

SMPD said the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating this crash and would like to remind everyone to stop completely, look and yield to traffic already in the roadway. 

